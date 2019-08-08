DiGirolamo, Kevin M. POESTENKILL Kevin M. DiGirolamo, 50, passed on August 5, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital after a faith filled courageous fight with cancer. Kevin was born in Schenectady and was the son of Jane Johnson DiGirolamo of Cohoes and the late Ronald DiGirolamo. Kevin was a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, earning a bachelor's degree in commercial art. He was employed as a pre-press specialist for Macaran Printed Products in Cohoes for almost 30 years and still employed at the time of his death. Kevin's passion was softball. During the past 26 years, he played in many local leagues. His goal was to play again. He proudly wore the number 37 on all the teams. He enjoyed his home and was meticulous with his landscape and enjoyed being active in his community. He was an avid Pittsburgh Pirate fan. Kevin is survived by his wife and best friend, Sonya Yerden DiGirolamo of Poestenkill; his mom, Jane Johnson DiGirolamo and his awesome brother, Brian DiGirolamo, both of Cohoes. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family would like to thank the staffs of NYOH, The Capital Region Colorectal Surgical Group, and his friends at Macaran for their continual support. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Stanton-Farrell Funeral Home, 326 Columbia St., Cohoes. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. His interment will be in the Brookside Cemetery, Poestenkill. Donations to "Night Out For You," P.O. Box 1341, Latham, NY, 12110 in memory of Kevin would be appreciated.
Published in Albany Times Union from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019