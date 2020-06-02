Farnan, Kevin M. Sr. AVERILL PARK Kevin M. Farnan Sr., 45 of Averill Park, passed away suddenly Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Home in Averill Park. Kevin was born in Albany, the son of Eugene P. and Kathleen M. (McNulty) Farnan Jr.. He was a U.P.S. Driver for 20 + years. Kevin was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, hunting with a bow and gun for deer and turkeys, and enjoyed camping. Kevin was an excellent pitcher and slugger, growing up loving baseball. Kevin loved "our" Mets and "our" football Giants, and he loved taking many long walks and fishing with Renee and Sampson. In addition to his parents, survivors include his sons, Kevin M. Farnan Jr., and Jacob Farnan; daughters, Katrina Rose Farnan and Justine Farnan; brothers, Eugene Farnan III (Gina), Daniel Farnan (Nickole), Joseph Farnan (Ashley); girlfriend Renee Cardella; k-9 companion Sampson. He is also survived by his grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may attend Zoom calling hours Thursday from 4-7 p.m. via Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89519211788. Funeral services will be held Friday, 11 a.m. via Zoom Linkhttps://us02web.zoom.us/j/81481840407. Burial will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. Due to COVID-19, there are no regular visiting hours, only through the Zoom link. Anyone wishing to attend the burial can go to the cemetery, respecting social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Kevin's name to GoFundMe.Com for funeral expenses. Arrangements were entrusted to the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 2, 2020.