Kevin M. Farnan Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Farnan, Kevin M. Sr. AVERILL PARK Kevin M. Farnan Sr., 45 of Averill Park, passed away suddenly Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Home in Averill Park. Kevin was born in Albany, the son of Eugene P. and Kathleen M. (McNulty) Farnan Jr.. He was a U.P.S. Driver for 20 + years. Kevin was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, hunting with a bow and gun for deer and turkeys, and enjoyed camping. Kevin was an excellent pitcher and slugger, growing up loving baseball. Kevin loved "our" Mets and "our" football Giants, and he loved taking many long walks and fishing with Renee and Sampson. In addition to his parents, survivors include his sons, Kevin M. Farnan Jr., and Jacob Farnan; daughters, Katrina Rose Farnan and Justine Farnan; brothers, Eugene Farnan III (Gina), Daniel Farnan (Nickole), Joseph Farnan (Ashley); girlfriend Renee Cardella; k-9 companion Sampson. He is also survived by his grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may attend Zoom calling hours Thursday from 4-7 p.m. via Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89519211788. Funeral services will be held Friday, 11 a.m. via Zoom Linkhttps://us02web.zoom.us/j/81481840407. Burial will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. Due to COVID-19, there are no regular visiting hours, only through the Zoom link. Anyone wishing to attend the burial can go to the cemetery, respecting social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Kevin's name to GoFundMe.Com for funeral expenses. Arrangements were entrusted to the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
via Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89519211788
Send Flowers
JUN
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
via Zoom Linkhttps://us02web.zoom.us/j/81481840407
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved