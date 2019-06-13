Piazza, Kevin M. ALBANY Kevin M. Piazza, 50, died suddenly on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Born in Albany, he was the son of Margaret Currie Piazza and the late Peter Piazza. He graduated from Guilderland High School and SUNY Brockport with an associate's degree. At the time of his death, Kevin was working at the N.Y.S. Office of General Services. He was vice president of CSEA 660 and worked tirelessly for the members and closely with Tracy Carnavale. Kevin loved coaching baseball and was an avid fan of the Buffalo Bills and the Arizona Diamond Backs. He was the brother of Peter (Kathy) Piazza, Daniel (Marcia) Piazza, Kathy (James) Creed, and the late Dennis Piazza. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his memorial Mass on Saturday, June 15, at 2 p.m. in the Parish of Mater Christi, 40 Hopewell St., Albany. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA, 02284 or dana-farber.org/gift in memory of Kevin's late brother, Dennis; or Boston Children's Hospital, 300 Longwood Ave., Boston, MA, 02115. Note in the memo line: chILD Fund in memory of Kevin Piazza (in support of his great-niece, Brianna). Arrangements under the direction of the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from June 13 to June 14, 2019