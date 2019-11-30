Guest Book View Sign Service Information McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 (518)-489-0188 Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Historic Church of St. Mary on Capitol Hill, Albany , NY View Map Committal Following Services St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Tuffey, Kevin Michael Sr. ALBANY Kevin Michael Tuffey Sr., 70, went to be with the Lord suddenly on November 26, 2019, at his home in North Port, Fla. He was born in Albany to the late James Luke Tuffey and Rita G. Tuffey. Kevin began his career in the New York State Police in 1974. He rose through the ranks to the position of senior investigator, retiring in 1995. Kevin then became the chief of police in Albany following in his Uncle John Tuffey's footsteps from 1995-1999. Kevin loved nothing more than being involved in law enforcement. When he wasn't working, Kevin could be found playing golf. He also loved spending time with friends and family at the Barnsider, McGeary's, or Martel's. Kevin's greatest legacy is his three children, Erin (Lee) St. Louis, Colleen Tuffey (Adrian), and Kevin Tuffey Jr. and their mothers, Sandra Miller and Maureen Tuffey. Kevin, a.k.a. Grampy, leaves behind two grandsons whom he adored, Christian Mack and Alexander St. Louis. Kevin is survived by his sister-in-law Clare Tuffey; and his siblings, Mary Ellen (Chuck) Wojtusik, Nancy (Bob)Hiller, Kathy (Bill) McGuire, Eileen (Brendan) Coleman, and his brother and best friend, James (Annette) Tuffey. Kevin is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Kevin leaves behind countless friends whom he loved. He was preceded in death by his parents, eldest brother, Patrick Tuffey; and nephew Timmy Klein. Kevin had the biggest heart and the best laugh. Once you met Kevin, you were a friend for life. He is well known for his huge smile, infectious laugh, and willingness to help his family and friends. He was always available to "do a favor." Relatives, friends, law enforcement and first responders are invited to visit with Kevin's family on Monday, December 2, from 3 to 8 p.m. in the Parish of Mater Christi, Albany. Funeral services on Tuesday, December 3, at 10 a.m. in the Historic Church of St. Mary on Capitol Hill, Albany, where his funeral Mass will be concelebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands immediately following the funeral Mass. Those wishing to remember Kevin in a special way may send a contribution to either Albany Police Athletic, Inc., 844 Madison Ave., Albany, NY 12208 or New York State Police, PBA, Signal 30 Fund, 120 State St., Albany, NY, 12207 Attn: Susan Streb. To leave a message for the family, light a virtual candle, obtain directions or view other helpful services please visit















Tuffey, Kevin Michael Sr. ALBANY Kevin Michael Tuffey Sr., 70, went to be with the Lord suddenly on November 26, 2019, at his home in North Port, Fla. He was born in Albany to the late James Luke Tuffey and Rita G. Tuffey. Kevin began his career in the New York State Police in 1974. He rose through the ranks to the position of senior investigator, retiring in 1995. Kevin then became the chief of police in Albany following in his Uncle John Tuffey's footsteps from 1995-1999. Kevin loved nothing more than being involved in law enforcement. When he wasn't working, Kevin could be found playing golf. He also loved spending time with friends and family at the Barnsider, McGeary's, or Martel's. Kevin's greatest legacy is his three children, Erin (Lee) St. Louis, Colleen Tuffey (Adrian), and Kevin Tuffey Jr. and their mothers, Sandra Miller and Maureen Tuffey. Kevin, a.k.a. Grampy, leaves behind two grandsons whom he adored, Christian Mack and Alexander St. Louis. Kevin is survived by his sister-in-law Clare Tuffey; and his siblings, Mary Ellen (Chuck) Wojtusik, Nancy (Bob)Hiller, Kathy (Bill) McGuire, Eileen (Brendan) Coleman, and his brother and best friend, James (Annette) Tuffey. Kevin is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Kevin leaves behind countless friends whom he loved. He was preceded in death by his parents, eldest brother, Patrick Tuffey; and nephew Timmy Klein. Kevin had the biggest heart and the best laugh. Once you met Kevin, you were a friend for life. He is well known for his huge smile, infectious laugh, and willingness to help his family and friends. He was always available to "do a favor." Relatives, friends, law enforcement and first responders are invited to visit with Kevin's family on Monday, December 2, from 3 to 8 p.m. in the Parish of Mater Christi, Albany. Funeral services on Tuesday, December 3, at 10 a.m. in the Historic Church of St. Mary on Capitol Hill, Albany, where his funeral Mass will be concelebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands immediately following the funeral Mass. Those wishing to remember Kevin in a special way may send a contribution to either Albany Police Athletic, Inc., 844 Madison Ave., Albany, NY 12208 or New York State Police, PBA, Signal 30 Fund, 120 State St., Albany, NY, 12207 Attn: Susan Streb. To leave a message for the family, light a virtual candle, obtain directions or view other helpful services please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close