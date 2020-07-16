Upton, Kevin Michael "Mike" PITTSTOWN Kevin Michael "Mike" Upton, 48 of Pittstown, passed suddenly on July 14, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones. He was a heavy machine operator for the Pittstown Highway Department and ran Cole Muffler of Troy for 20 years. Mike loved his Chevys and working on vehicles. He was a proud owner of his Blue 1985 Chevy pickup that he and his wife restored. He was most proud of his home on Brundige Road and his family. Mike is survived by his wife Leslie; daughter Haileigh; son John; brother and best friend Royal; nephew Anthony; niece Dominique; cousin Bruce; and Dwight Whitney- who raised him, as well as several aunts and uncles. A celebration of life for Mike will be held at a later date for friends and family.