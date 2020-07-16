1/1
Kevin Michael "Mike" Upton
Upton, Kevin Michael "Mike" PITTSTOWN Kevin Michael "Mike" Upton, 48 of Pittstown, passed suddenly on July 14, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones. He was a heavy machine operator for the Pittstown Highway Department and ran Cole Muffler of Troy for 20 years. Mike loved his Chevys and working on vehicles. He was a proud owner of his Blue 1985 Chevy pickup that he and his wife restored. He was most proud of his home on Brundige Road and his family. Mike is survived by his wife Leslie; daughter Haileigh; son John; brother and best friend Royal; nephew Anthony; niece Dominique; cousin Bruce; and Dwight Whitney- who raised him, as well as several aunts and uncles. A celebration of life for Mike will be held at a later date for friends and family.




Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 16, 2020.
July 15, 2020
To Haileigh and The Upton Family, Sending condolences as you get through your loss - May you have many happy memories to cherish - May he Rest in Peace
The Robideau Family
Friend
July 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc
