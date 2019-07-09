Finn, Kevin R. STEPHENTOWN Kevin R. Finn, 68, passed away on July 5, 2019, at his mother's home in North Greenbush. Born in Troy, he was the son of Leona Sommo Finn and the late William Finn.Kevin graduated from Columbia High School and Cornell University. He joined the military, serving 22 years, retiring as a tech sergeant. Kevin was a proud patriot, a member of the Wynantskill American Legion Post # 1489, he was an active member of the color guard. He worked for several different companies including the New York State Agricultural Department, Altech Steel in Watervliet and Momentive in Waterford. Kevin is survived by his mother Leona Finn of North Greenbush; his aunt Mary LaLiberte, also survived by many dear friends. Kevin was predeceased by his father William; and brother Colin Finn. Family and friends are invited and may call on Wednesday, July 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Wynantskill Funeral Home, 294 Whiteview Road, Wynantskill. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, in St. Jude The Apostle Church, 43 Brookside Ave., Wynantskill. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. Please visit www.wynantskillfh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 9, 2019