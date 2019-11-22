Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kevin Robinson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robinson, Kevin LAS VEGAS, Nev. Kevin Robinson, 61, passed away peacefully after a long illness on Friday, October 25, 2019, at Nathan Adelson Hospice in Las Vegas, Nev. Kevin was born in Albany, the son of the late Robert and Carole (Berberick) Robinson. He was a graduate of Christian Brothers Academy in 1977, and a butcher by trade for 36 years until he fell ill in 2012. In his early years, Kevin was an avid golfer, Dallas Cowboys fan and horse racing enthusiast; he loved spending summers at Saratoga and his most recent hobby until his death was buying stake in them. Kevin is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Joan Ryan Robinson; two daughters from his first marriage, Chelsea (Jason) Colangelo of Monterey, Calif. and Kolbe Robinson of Charlotte, N.C.; and one brother, Brian (Amy) Robinson of Albany. Several cousins, nieces and life-long friends also survive. A service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date to be announced.



