Delehanty, Kevin S. RAVENA Kevin S. Delehanty, 41, was called home October 15, 2020, to join his late parents, William Delehanty and Judith Cumm. He was a graduate of R-C-S High School. Survivors include his son, Patrick (Laura) Delehanty; nieces, Makensie and Molly Delehanty; nephew, Cole Delehanty; and uncles, Carl and Richard Cumm. The family would like to give a special thanks to Kevin's good friend, Jackie. All services were held privately at the convenience of the family.