Delehanty, Kevin S. RAVENA Kevin S. Delehanty, 41, was called home October 15, 2020, to join his late parents, William Delehanty and Judith Cumm. He is survived by his brother, Patrick (Laura) Delehanty; nieces, Makensie, Molly and nephew, Cole Delehanty; and uncles, Carl and (Deb) Cumm, and Richard (Susan) Cumm. Kevin was a graduate of R-C-S High School and worked for many years at Albany Medical Center as an insurance coding professional prior to relocating to Northern California. He was a gifted and talented artist who loved to share his crafts with friends and family. Kevin loved to travel and make memories with his mom and cousins. His favorite places to visit were Italy, London, Yosemite and Lake Tahoe! The family gives special gratitude to Kevin's cousin Donna and good friend Jackie. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.


Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 15, 2020.
