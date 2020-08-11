1/1
Kevin Thomas Dowd
1953 - 2020
Dowd, Kevin Thomas POESTENKILL Kevin Thomas Dowd passed away on August 10, 2020, age 66. Kevin was born in Detroit, Mich. on August 17, 1953, to Thomas Stephen Dowd and Ann Marie Dowd nee Sullivan. He died peacefully at his home in Troy, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Mary Simoni; and their two daughters, Shannon Dowd (Richard Fysh) and Sarah Dowd. He earned degrees from Michigan State University and devoted his career to selflessly serving others, first with the American Red Cross and then Habitat for Humanity. The world is a better place because of his kindness, thoughtfulness, and generosity of spirit. Visitation will be at Bryce Funeral Home, Inc. 276 Pawling Ave., Troy on Wednesday, August 12, from 4-7 p.m. with a Catholic Vigil at 7 p.m. with Rev. Edward Kacerguis. Face covering and social distancing are required both outside and inside during visitation and service. A funeral Mass and interment will take place in Michigan. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Greater Jackson Habitat for Humanity Chapter in Jackson, MI, at 251 West Prospect, Jackson, MI 49203 or jacksonhabitat.org/donate. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for directions, visit brycefh.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 11, 2020.
