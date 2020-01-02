|
Matthews, Kieran COHOES Kieran Arthur Matthews, 28 of Cohoes, moved on from this life on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Born in Niskayuna, he was a blessing to his parents, Gerard and Kathryn (Costello) Matthews. He attended Cohoes Catholic School until it closed and then Cohoes Middle School and Cohoes High School. He graduated from the College of Saint Rose in 2014 with a bachelor's degree in forensic science with honors. He was employed as a biology lab assistant at Hudson Valley Community College where his work was defined by attention to detail and passion for science. In addition to his parents, Gerry and Kate, Kieran is survived by his doting sisters, Deirdre (Joseph) Stynes of Cohoes, Siobhan (David) LeBlanc of Waterford, and Niamh (Aiden) Schweitzer of Niskayuna, as well as Tamara Kendsersky (Jordan Ross) of New Jersey. He treasured his nieces and nephews, Conall, Maeve, and Saoirse Stynes, Tiernan and Aibhlinn Schweitzer, and Reid Ross; and his beloved maternal grandmother, Marie Costello, of Cohoes.He is also survived by Annette Dawkins and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Kieran was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Robert and Rita Matthews of Dublin, Ireland; his aunts, Valerie Matthews and Irene Matthews, also of Dublin; his maternal grandfather, Earl Costello Sr. of Cohoes; his uncles, Sean Costello and Leo Shaw; his godfather, Richard Dawkins, and Dr. Richard Dawkins. Kieran was fiercely devoted to his friends, who formed the foundation of his chosen extended family. We are eternally grateful for these dear people, especially Christina Bourne, Anthony Greco and their son Cooper. We wish to extend our heartfelt appreciation to all those who loved Kieran for his true self. Our sweet, humble Kieran, if only you realized your impact on all those whose lives you touched. We will strive to model your courage and compassion all the days of our lives. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020, at the Dufresne Funeral Home, 216 Columbia St., Cohoes. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, in St. Ambrose Church, Latham, at 10 a.m. with Father Brian Kelly officiating. All are welcome. Interment will take place immediately following in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Waterford. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pride Center of the Capital Region or Church of the Holy Trinity or St. Ambrose food pantries.
Published in Albany Times Union from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020