Service Information DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 1605 Helderberg Avenue Rotterdam , NY 12306 (518)-355-5770 Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 1605 Helderberg Avenue Rotterdam , NY 12306 Memorial service 8:00 PM DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 1605 Helderberg Avenue Rotterdam , NY 12306

Carney, Kieran M.J. "Irish" ROTTERDAM Kieran M.J. Carney "Irish", 80, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020. He was born in Bronx, N.Y., to the late Earle V.J. Carney and Mary Devery Carney. He was married first to Sharon Walker Janosi, and then to Sally Rorke. Irish served the community as a professional fireman for 30 years in Albany before retiring from Engine 4. He would then serve as a volunteer fireman in Hudson, Guilderland, and Albany. He served in the United States Navy during Vietnam where he was a member of the Sea Bees. He was a member of the Honda Goldwing Club, and The Ancient Order of Hibernians. He cherished the time he spent with his family and friends. He was known for his caring and generous nature, and he would help anyone that needed help with just about anything. He loved his motorcycle and would often be seen riding around. He taught several safety and CPR courses, as he was an advocate for doing things safely and properly. Irish will be forever missed by his daughters, Kelly (Scott) Myers, and Kimberly (Robert) Maitino; his grandchildren, Joey (Liz) Finkle, Kevin (Sue) Cook, Madeline Maitino, Julie Maitino, and Robert Kieran Maitino; as well as his great-granddaughter, Nova Mae Cook. He now joins in eternal life his parents, Earle and Mary; his brother, Earle V.J. Carney Jr.; and his two sisters, Fran Oles and Carol Davis. Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Wednesday, March 11, from 6 -8 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. Schenectady, N.Y. A memorial service with military honors will take place at 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made in Irish's name to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. To leave a message or memory for the family, please visit











