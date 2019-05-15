Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cannon Funeral Home 2020 Central Ave. Albany , NY 12205 (518)-869-1005 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Cannon Funeral Home 2020 Central Ave. Albany , NY 12205 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Henderer, Kiersten ALBANY Addiction has taken another life far too soon. Kiersten L. Henderer, 34 of Albany, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019, due to complications of chronic heroin abuse. Throughout her nearly fourteen-year battle with the insatiable demands of the drug, Kiersten experienced the highs and lows of dependency, struggling to balance being her true self with fighting the overwhelming influence of the addiction. At her best, she was a great mom, a good friend and a kind soul. Kiersten graduated from the Academy of Holy Names and was also a graduate of the Mildred Elly Practical Nursing Program, which she pursued in an effort to help others while in her own recovery process. She is survived by her loving and devoted father, William Henderer and was predeceased by her mother, Diane Reid Henderer. Kiersten was the sister of Jordan Henderer, Brandon (Tracy LaChance) Henderer and Laurie (Steve) Heider. She was the mother of Emma, Aidan and Jackson. She is also survived by her loving aunt Bonnie and uncle Barry Blenis and family; as well as nephews and a niece. Kiersten's family wishes to thank all those who work with individuals facing addiction and who unselfishly give so much in their efforts to help those inflicted by this epidemic Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Kiersten's family on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Capital City Rescue Mission, New Faith Program for Women & Children, P.O. Box 1999, Albany, NY, 12201. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit







Henderer, Kiersten ALBANY Addiction has taken another life far too soon. Kiersten L. Henderer, 34 of Albany, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019, due to complications of chronic heroin abuse. Throughout her nearly fourteen-year battle with the insatiable demands of the drug, Kiersten experienced the highs and lows of dependency, struggling to balance being her true self with fighting the overwhelming influence of the addiction. At her best, she was a great mom, a good friend and a kind soul. Kiersten graduated from the Academy of Holy Names and was also a graduate of the Mildred Elly Practical Nursing Program, which she pursued in an effort to help others while in her own recovery process. She is survived by her loving and devoted father, William Henderer and was predeceased by her mother, Diane Reid Henderer. Kiersten was the sister of Jordan Henderer, Brandon (Tracy LaChance) Henderer and Laurie (Steve) Heider. She was the mother of Emma, Aidan and Jackson. She is also survived by her loving aunt Bonnie and uncle Barry Blenis and family; as well as nephews and a niece. Kiersten's family wishes to thank all those who work with individuals facing addiction and who unselfishly give so much in their efforts to help those inflicted by this epidemic Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Kiersten's family on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Capital City Rescue Mission, New Faith Program for Women & Children, P.O. Box 1999, Albany, NY, 12201. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit www.CannonFuneral.com Published in Albany Times Union from May 15 to May 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close