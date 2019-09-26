Capozzelli, Kiku TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. Kiku Capozzelli, 83, died on July 13, 2019, peacefully in her sleep. Kiku was born in Okinawa, Japan, where she met her husband, Joseph, in the Marines and married him in 1967. They returned to the states where she enjoyed her new family in Amsterdam and Schenectady. After having a beauty shop with her mother-in-law Gilda, they returned to live in Okinawa until recently when they returned to live in Largo, Fla. She was a devoted wife for 52 years. She was predeceased by her mother and father; and her in-laws, Gilda, Nicholas and Robert Capozzelli. She leaves behind her recently deceased husband, Joseph Capozzelli; her brother and sister in Okinawa; brother and sisters-in-law, Nicholas of Amsterdam and Gerald and Marie Capozzelli of Cohoes; as well as two nieces, Nobu Washington of Oceanside, Calif. and Natalie Capozzelli of Savannah, Ga. There will be no formal services at this time, but a memorial service will be scheduled for a future time.



