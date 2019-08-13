Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:30 PM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
Kim Marie Bolduc Obituary
Bolduc, Kim Marie EAST GREENBUSH Kim Marie Bolduc, 58 of East Greenbush, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital from a brave and courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer. She was the daughter of the late Joseph E. and Alice B. (Schrimsher) Bolduc. Along with being predeceased by her only sibling Brian K. Bolduc. Kim was a graduate of Columbia High School and Berkeley College. She was an office assistant/ keyboard specialist for the N.Y.S. D.M.V. for over 20 years. She also held down a second job working at Shoprite for over five years. She was an avid fan of the N.Y. Yankees and N.Y. Rangers. Kim was a proud and loving mother to her beloved daughter Brittany M. Celeste who Kim is survived by. Kim is also survived by additional family members across the Capital Region. Relatives and friends are invited to her calling hours on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc., 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer with a funeral service following at 12:30 p.m. Burial will be in the New Rural Cemetery.
Published in Albany Times Union from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2019
