Dumar, Kim Thomas HALFMOON Kim Thomas Dumar of Sparrowhawk Circle passed away suddenly at home on Thursday, April 30, 2020, after being stricken. He was 67. Born in Schenectady on October 24, 1952, he was the son of the late Peter and Agnes (McBride) Dumar. He was the beloved husband of Janice A. (Henning) Dumar. Kim worked as a pipefitter at General Electric in Waterford, retiring after 27 years for medical reasons and was a proud member of IUE-CWA Local 81359. He also served on the fire brigade and several other work committees. Even with his health challenges, Kim was very active, outgoing and always had a story to share. He was an avid sports enthusiast and enjoyed watching basketball, golf and football. Kim recently became very fond of Netflix and always loved to talk about his many family trips to Nubble Lighthouse in Cape Neddick, York, Maine. Active in the Mechanicville-Stillwater Lions Club, Kim was a past president and recipient of the distinguished Melvin Jones Fellowship Award. He was always welcoming at the meetings and liked staying afterwards to socialize. He loved to start and end his days with a phone call from his cousin Mike McBride and brother-in-law Joey Helnarski, often with a friendly wager involved. Survivors in addition to his loving wife, Jan Dumar, include his children, Laurie (Joe) Delguidice of Waterford, Lisa (Armand "Bud") Doin of Clifton Park and Michael Dumar of Florida; his adoring grandchildren Jessica, Joseph, Jordyn, Emerald and Alexis; and great-grandchildren Natalie, Elaina, Estella, Nora, Madelyn, Tessa and Everett. "Papa" will be dearly missed and he also leaves behind numerous cousins, extended family and dear friends. Kim was predeceased by a son, Steven Dumar. At Kim's request, services will be private and at the convenience of his family. A celebration of Kim's life will be held at a later date when family and friends may gather safely and remember a life well lived. Kindly consider a donation to the Mechanicville- Stillwater Lions Club, P.O. Box 244, Mechanicville, NY, 12118 in memory of Kim Dumar. Online remembrances may be made at chasesmithfamily.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 3, 2020.