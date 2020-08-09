Fusco, Kimberly A. (Price) COLONIE Kimberly A. (Price) Fusco, age 58 of Colonie, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. Kim was born in Albany to the late Courtney and Jessie (Henry) Price. She lived in Rensselaer and Colonie most of her life. Kim attended Rensselaer High School and was employed by various restaurants including The Lookout in Latham and The Homestead in Nassau. She was a member of the Rensselaer Eagles #4446. Kim loved spending time with her family and friends and will be remembered as the life of the party. Kim was the mother of Nicole (Megan) Cotugno, Joseph (Heidi) Fusco and Toni Fusco; grandmother of Kiara Fusco; and sister of Jay Price, Beverly (late John) Quickenton, Gail (late William) Moxon, Bud (Cindy) Hulsopple and the late Charles (survives Molinda) Hulsopple. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. The funeral will be in the W.J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer on Wednesday, August 12, at 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited and may call prior to the service from 6-7 p.m. Masks are required; occupancy limitation and social distancing will be observed. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com