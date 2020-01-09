Campbell, Kimberly G. DELMAR Kimberly G. Campbell passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, January 6, 2020. Kimberly was the daughter of Karen and Patrick L. Courts, and the late Theodore Campbell. Kimberly is survived by her son Jake Campbell and his fiance Ashley Fiero. Kimberly is also survived by her loving sister Ingrid Campbell; and brothers, Patrick J. Courts and Chase Campbell. Kimberly is also survived by beloved aunts, Kathy Mills, Sandy Fitzpatrick, Mary Lee Campbell and Peggy Walsh; and her uncles, Bruce Mills and Scott Campbell. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 11, at 1 p.m. at Applebee Funeral Home in Delmar. The family requests that donations be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society in Menands in lieu of flowers. applebeefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 9, 2020