Kimberly Holloway (1968 - 2019)
Obituary
Holloway, Kimberly COHOES Kimberly Holloway, 51, devoted and loving wife, mother, aunt, and friend entered into eternal life on July 25, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Kimberly was born on June 19, 1968, in Albany, the daughter of William and Laura Ackerman. She is survived by her husband, Vincent Marano Jr.; one son Marcus Holloway; one daughter Laura Holloway; her sister, Becky Ackerman; and her brother, Williman Ackerman. Friends are invited and may call at the Frank P. McDonald & Son Funeral Home 870 Second Ave., (124h and 125th Streets) in Lansingburgh on Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. with a prayer service at 4 p.m. The family has designated the for memorial contributions. For online condolences please visit mcdonaldandsonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 2, 2019
