Service Information
Cannon Funeral Home
2020 Central Ave.
Albany , NY 12205
(518)-869-1005
Visitation
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cannon Funeral Home
2020 Central Ave.
Colonie , NY
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Pius X Church
23 Crumitie Rd.
Loudonville , NY
Obituary

Kennedy, Kimberly (Frank) THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. Kimberly A. McCaffrey Frank Kennedy, 59, passed away unexpectedly on May 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, California. Kim was born in Albany where she spent the majority of her life raising her two girls with her late husband, Edward A. Frank of the Colonie Police Department. She worked for many years in the N.Y.S. Legislature in Albany. Kim later reunited with her college sweetheart, Kristopher Kennedy. The two married in Key West on the ocean and relocated to California where she spent the remainder of her life. She was known for her utmost strength, beauty, and outgoing personality, and was loved by all that had the privilege of knowing her. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her two cherished daughters, Kristin L. Frank and Stephanie A. Frank (John Rockwell). She was the beloved daughter of Anna Mae McCaffrey and the late John J. McCaffrey Sr. She was the devoted sister of John J. McCaffrey Jr. (Jessica Barna), Michael P. (Martha) McCaffrey, and Joseph T. (Kathy) McCaffrey. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Kim's family on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11 in St. Pius X Church, 23 Crumitie Rd., Loudonville. At the request of the family, memorial contributions may be made in Kim's memory to the Center for Donation & Transplant, 218 Great Oaks Blvd., Albany, NY, 12203. To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit







