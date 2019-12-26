Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Bond Funeral Home Inc.
1614 Guilderland Ave.
Schenectady, NY 12306
(518) 346-8424
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bond Funeral Home Inc.
1614 Guilderland Ave.
Schenectady, NY 12306
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Bond Funeral Home Inc.
1614 Guilderland Ave.
Schenectady, NY 12306
View Map
Kingston David Abraham Obituary
Abraham, Kingston David NISKAYUNA Kingston David Abraham, infant son of Sabrina Sponable and Eric Abraham, entered into eternal life at Bellevue Women's Center in Niskayuna on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Besides his parents, he was survived by his maternal grandparents, Kevin Sponable of Voorheesville and Margaret Moss of Schenectady; his paternal grandparents, Barbara and Daryll Jackson of Schenectady; three sisters, London Abraham, Iyani Abraham and Aria Abraham; as well as several aunts and uncles. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Kingston's life on Friday, December 27, at 11 a.m. at the Bond Funeral Home 1614 Guilderland Avenue Schenectady. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be in Memory Gardens in Colonie. To leave a message of condolence, you may go to www.bondfuneralhome.com .
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 26, 2019
