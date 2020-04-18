Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kirk R. Panneton M.D.. View Sign Service Information Gleason Funeral Home 730 Union St Schenectady , NY 12305 (518)-374-1134 Send Flowers Obituary

Panneton, Kirk R. M.D. SCHENECTADY Kirk R. Panneton, M.D., 68, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2020, at Westchester Medical Center after a short-term illness. He is survived by his four children: Laura (Miles) Wright, Kirk F. Panneton, Matthew Panneton and Mark Panneton; as well as three cherished grandchildren: Grant, Clark, and Elise. Born in Denver, Colo., Kirk was the third eldest of seven children to mother Bonnie Lee Panneton and father Robert Panneton (deceased). He was greeted in Heaven by his sisters, Bonnie (Fred) Heywood and Rebecca Panneton. He is survived by his siblings: Kathy (Phil) Spivey of Atlanta, Robin (Lee) Panneton of Blacksburg, Va., Jenny Cahill of Rockhill, S.C., and Mark (Nicole) Panneton of Omaha, Neb. He was a role model and confidant to all and was deeply loved by his siblings. He is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews. A 1969 graduate of Jesuit Marquette High School, Kirk received a Cum Laude degree from Harvard University in 1973 before pursuing a degree in medicine from Boston University. He accepted a role as chief resident at Albany Medical Center and settled in nearby Schenectady to raise a close-knit family. With an entrepreneurial spirit, Kirk established a practice, modernly known as Capital Care, with Drs. Louis S. Snitkoff and William A. Busino Jr. Kirk practiced internal medicine privately for over 20 years while simultaneously serving as vice president of medical affairs and medical director of St. Clare's Hospital. He was a member of the American College of Physicians, the American Society of Internal Medicine, and the Schenectady County Medical Society. Kirk continued his career with a passion for geriatric care. He established an Elder Care wing at St. Clare's Hospital in Schenectady before assuming the role of director at Eddy Senior Care. In time, he embraced the complex healthcare industry, taking on the role of medical director of CDPHP and later as vice president BlueShield of Northeastern New York. Kirk received accolades and honors in all of his stations, namely from Catholic Charities and the . He was a genuine caregiver, a considerate decision maker, and a well-respected, gentle provider. Kirk had a passion for sports and a religious devotion to the game of golf. He cherished his time on the links with a close-knit group of friends that convened on Saturdays for over 15 years. He coached his kids' sports teams and never missed a game whatever the circumstances. He was a generous father and will be deeply missed by his children. His family will honor his life in the near future and announce the details for a memorial service at a later date. Finally, we are grateful to those health care professionals who made our father's last days as comfortable as possible and for the outpouring of love from the community. Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 18, 2020

