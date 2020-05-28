Burda, Klementyne S. GUILDERLAND CENTER Klementyne S. Burda (nee Suchorska) passed away on May 23, 2020, at the age of 99. She was the beloved wife of the late Julian; devoted mother of Christina, Natalie, Emily and Pauline; cherished grandmother of Natalie, Christian, Lisa, Misha and David; great-grandmother of Julian, Aidan, Violet, Ruby, James, Clara, Jackson, Avery, Logan and Sailor; and dear sister of Regina and Valeria. Funeral services will be held privately. After a service in St. Nicholas Ukrainian Church, Mrs. Burda will be laid to rest next to her husband in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements by Greco Funeral Home, 2909 Elmwood Ave., (near Sheridan Drive), Kenmore. Please visit Mrs. Burda's tribute page at www.grecofuneral.com to express your sympathy, share a memory and sign her online register book.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 28, 2020.