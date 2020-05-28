Klementyne S. Burda
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Klementyne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Burda, Klementyne S. GUILDERLAND CENTER Klementyne S. Burda (nee Suchorska) passed away on May 23, 2020, at the age of 99. She was the beloved wife of the late Julian; devoted mother of Christina, Natalie, Emily and Pauline; cherished grandmother of Natalie, Christian, Lisa, Misha and David; great-grandmother of Julian, Aidan, Violet, Ruby, James, Clara, Jackson, Avery, Logan and Sailor; and dear sister of Regina and Valeria. Funeral services will be held privately. After a service in St. Nicholas Ukrainian Church, Mrs. Burda will be laid to rest next to her husband in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements by Greco Funeral Home, 2909 Elmwood Ave., (near Sheridan Drive), Kenmore. Please visit Mrs. Burda's tribute page at www.grecofuneral.com to express your sympathy, share a memory and sign her online register book.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greco Funeral Home, Inc.
2909 Elmwood Avenue
Kenmore, NY 14217-1301
(716) 874-4400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved