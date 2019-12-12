Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Knute R. "Rocky" Krom. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 181 Troy Schenectady Road Watervliet , NY 12189 (518)-272-2824 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 181 Troy Schenectady Road Watervliet , NY 12189 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Pius X Church 23 Crumitie Rd Loudonville , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Krom, Knute R. "Rocky" LATHAM Knute R. Krom, "Rocky," 78, passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, December 9, 2019, at Albany Medical Center. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late Marinus and Jessie Krom. Rocky is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Kathleen Krom. Rocky worked various jobs throughout his life including as a waiter and in construction. He went on to retire from Colonie Central High School as a security guard after 35 years. Rocky loved visiting the casino, playing cards, betting horses and landscaping. Above all Rocky loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a true life of the party and had a big heart for animals. In addition to his wife, Rocky is survived by his two daughters, Tina Vaughan (Chris) and Tracy Krom. He was also the proud "GrandpaHats" to Natalie Vaughan. Rocky will also be remembered by his siblings, Joyce Casella, David Krom and Jackie Aragona (Joe) and several nieces and nephews. Rocky was predeceased by his siblings, Rene, Calvin, Peter, Jane, June, Judy and Jill. The family would like to give a special thanks to Colonie P.D., Colonie E.M.S. and Albany Med. 4th Floor Building C nurses and staff for the love and care given to Rocky. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, December 18, from 4-7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd., Watervliet. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday in St. Pius X Church, 23 Crumitie Rd, Loudonville, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , or a local animal shelter. To leave a special message for the family online please visit







