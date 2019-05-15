Guest Book View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Atonement Lutheran Church 1 Center St. Oneonta , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Johnsen, Kristian CASTLETON-ON-HUDSON Kristian Johnsen of Castleton-on-Hudson passed away on May 12, 2019, after a brief illness. Born on November 6, 1921, in the small fishing village of Hadsel, Norway, he joined the Merchant Marines in 1939, sailing around the world many times. Once World War II began, Norway was invaded and then occupied by the Nazis, Kristian joined the Norwegian Navy to serve his homeland. He served as a gunner on his ship from June 4, 1942, through May 8, 1945. After the war, he made his home in Brooklyn, marrying Clara Bell Roseth on June 29, 1946. Their family grew to include Bennett G. Johnsen, Karen D. Ivy, Warren K. Johnsen (Rachel Berwick), Bettyann Johnsen, and Steven E. (fiance Andrea) Johnsen. The family resided in Brooklyn, Seattle, Brooklyn again, Northern New Jersey, Stony Brook, Long Island and eventually, Wells Bridge, N.Y. where they remained for nearly 40 years. Kris and Clara tried their hand at farming, raising beef cows, pigs and a menagerie of other animals. Kristian was predeceased by his wife, Clara in September 2011. Shortly thereafter, he moved to Castleton. There, he enjoyed new friends at the Edward C. Swartz Senior Center, the special dinners with entertainment and playing darts on Friday afternoons. He delighted in attending the All-You-Can-Eat breakfasts at the Castleton Firehouse and the Friday Night Fish Fry's at the South Schodack Firehouse, always encouraging his family to join him. He was a lifetime member of the Sons of Norway fraternal group, and a current member of Norseman Lodge, in Oneonta. Kristian is survived by his children and grandchildren, Colleen (Mike) Mehan, Brianne (Erik) Johnsen Wang, Robert (Ashlee) Pettinelli, Tobias Pettinelli, James Ivy, and Kai Johnsen; and great-grandchildren, Ryan and Brennan Mehan, Ethan and Ella Wang, Reagan Kalbfleisch, Lucas and Robert K. Pettinelli Jr. We will be celebrating the life of Kristian on Friday, May 17, in the Atonement Lutheran Church, 1 Center St., Oneonta at 2 p.m. Family and friends are welcome to join us for the service and the sharing of memories afterwards. Refreshments will be provided. The Syttende Mai (May 17th) is also known as the Norwegian Independence Day, a day most appropriate for honoring this humble Viking. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the and perform an act of kindness. It will make you smile and think of our father, our hero, our friend. To leave a special message for the family please visit











Johnsen, Kristian CASTLETON-ON-HUDSON Kristian Johnsen of Castleton-on-Hudson passed away on May 12, 2019, after a brief illness. Born on November 6, 1921, in the small fishing village of Hadsel, Norway, he joined the Merchant Marines in 1939, sailing around the world many times. Once World War II began, Norway was invaded and then occupied by the Nazis, Kristian joined the Norwegian Navy to serve his homeland. He served as a gunner on his ship from June 4, 1942, through May 8, 1945. After the war, he made his home in Brooklyn, marrying Clara Bell Roseth on June 29, 1946. Their family grew to include Bennett G. Johnsen, Karen D. Ivy, Warren K. Johnsen (Rachel Berwick), Bettyann Johnsen, and Steven E. (fiance Andrea) Johnsen. The family resided in Brooklyn, Seattle, Brooklyn again, Northern New Jersey, Stony Brook, Long Island and eventually, Wells Bridge, N.Y. where they remained for nearly 40 years. Kris and Clara tried their hand at farming, raising beef cows, pigs and a menagerie of other animals. Kristian was predeceased by his wife, Clara in September 2011. Shortly thereafter, he moved to Castleton. There, he enjoyed new friends at the Edward C. Swartz Senior Center, the special dinners with entertainment and playing darts on Friday afternoons. He delighted in attending the All-You-Can-Eat breakfasts at the Castleton Firehouse and the Friday Night Fish Fry's at the South Schodack Firehouse, always encouraging his family to join him. He was a lifetime member of the Sons of Norway fraternal group, and a current member of Norseman Lodge, in Oneonta. Kristian is survived by his children and grandchildren, Colleen (Mike) Mehan, Brianne (Erik) Johnsen Wang, Robert (Ashlee) Pettinelli, Tobias Pettinelli, James Ivy, and Kai Johnsen; and great-grandchildren, Ryan and Brennan Mehan, Ethan and Ella Wang, Reagan Kalbfleisch, Lucas and Robert K. Pettinelli Jr. We will be celebrating the life of Kristian on Friday, May 17, in the Atonement Lutheran Church, 1 Center St., Oneonta at 2 p.m. Family and friends are welcome to join us for the service and the sharing of memories afterwards. Refreshments will be provided. The Syttende Mai (May 17th) is also known as the Norwegian Independence Day, a day most appropriate for honoring this humble Viking. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the and perform an act of kindness. It will make you smile and think of our father, our hero, our friend. To leave a special message for the family please visit NewComerAlbany.com Published in Albany Times Union on May 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations