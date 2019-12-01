Long, Kristin Baker NEW SCOTLAND Kristin Baker Long, 75, put forth a gallant fight but passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at her home. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Constance Tibbitts and Robert Baker. She attended Girls Academy, Bethlehem Central School and Chamberlain College. Kristin worked in retail, however her passion was in crafts, specializing in complex and detailed projects. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, painting and creating custom gifts and books. She was an avid reader and loved to watch movies with her beloved dog, Teddy. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially sharing in the adventures of her grandchildren. This year also marked another wonderful milestone her 50th wedding anniversary to her husband Richard. She will certainly be greatly missed. Kristin is survived by her husband, Richard L. Long, Jr.; her children, Richard Long (Pamela) and Amy Quinn (Tim); her sister, Barbara Drake Son; and grandchildren, Lucas Long, Nicole Quinn and Molly Quinn. Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made the Community Hospice of Albany, 445 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY 12205 or the Eddy Visiting Nurses Association, 433 River St. #3000, Troy, NY 12180. Reillyandson.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 1, 2019