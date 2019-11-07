Muir, Kristin Janis STEPHENTOWN Kristin Janis Muir, 55 of Whitman Road, died on Monday, November 4, 2019, at her residence after a long illness. Born and raised on Staten Island, Kristin was the daughter of Alberta Doerr Del Muir and the late Kenneth J. Muir. Kristin was the beloved wife of Bryan J. Cytryn. Kristin was an avid horse person, known for her fierce advocacy of all animals. She was well connected in the international horse world and admired by many for the strength of character and the strong moral values she brought to her life. She and Bryan had relocated to Stephentown in 2017 where they ran Robinson Hollow Farm. Kristin had a faith in God that was unwavering. She knew that he provided the strength and grace she would need in her journey. She had fought a long hard battle against Nefarious Disease and showed all that knew her the strength and courage it takes to take on such a task. Kristin was an immensely talented artist and designer that leaves behind a vast legacy of creative work that will endure through the ages. Kristin saw beauty in everything and together with Bryan collected art and antiques from wherever they traveled together. In addition to her mother and husband, Kristin is survived by her daughters, twins, Keegan Anya Montoya (nee Cytryn), Kyla Gabrielle Cytryn and Quynn Laroux Cytryn; as well as her twin granddaughters, Sage Mackenzie Montoya and Logan Laroux Montoya; her son-in-law Anthony Montoya; her sisters, Karline Muir Gibson, Karen Muir Sage, Kathy Muir Blanc and Kerri Muir; and her brother Kenneth James Muir Jr. She was the loving aunt to 13 nieces and nephews. Kristin had a heart bigger than the world and the world is a better place for her having been in it. She will be missed and loved forever. A celebration of Kristin's life will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, at the Robinson Hollow Farm, East Road Stephentown. Kristin's family suggest donations in her memory be made to the Omega Horse Rescue 8272 Woodbine Center Airville, PA, 17302. Visit perrykomdat.com for a private guestbook.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 7, 2019