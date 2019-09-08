|
Gilligan, Kum Suk "Jeannie" BANGOR, Maine Kum Suk "Jeannie" Gilligan, 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at St. Joseph Hospital in Bangor, Maine after a brief illness. Born in Seoul, Korea, she was daughter of the late Son Chon Kim and In Sun Chong; and wife for 40 years of George Thomas Gilligan Jr. As a military dependent wife she resided in New York and Virginia prior to living in Maine the last 30 years. Jeannie was a homemaker, proud mother and grandmother, and loving wife. She was strong-willed, generous, friendly, outgoing, and enjoyed traveling. She was an avid shopper always able to complete "good shopping." She loved her grand-dog, Lily. Survivors in addition to her husband include a daughter, Kim (Jonnathan) Daley; a son, James (Kim) Gilligan; and grandchildren, Michelle and Jonathan Gilligan. The family would like to thank the medical staff at St. Joseph Hospital, especially the Critical Care Unit, E.R., and fifth floor during her hospitalizations as well as her close friends for their support and love. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 276 Pawling Ave., Troy on Monday, September 9, from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. followed by a graveside service in St. Mary's Cemetery Troy. There will be no services in Bangor. If you wish to make a contribution in her memory, they may be made in honor of Jeannie Gilligan to the National Audubon Society, 225 Varick St., New York, NY, 10014. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 8, 2019