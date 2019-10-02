Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kurt E. Yerg. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Yerg, Kurt E. PETERSBURG Kurt E. Yerg, 77 of Petersburg, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at his home after a short term illness. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carol F. (Burgun) Yerg; two children, Carol C. Yerg, and Kelly (Yerg) Littlejohn; and husband William of Latham; two grandchildren, Mitchel and Rhyan Littlejohn; sister Heidi Steinle and nephew Richard Steinle (Corinne); and a lot of dear friends. He was a well-liked, unique man who was one of a kind. He was always a hard-working man that did so much for others, asking nothing in return. He had a sense of humor and lived for today; and always had great stories and conversations, and was wholeheartedly a genuine man. He was always making everyone laugh right up until the very end. There are so many great memories with family and friends that we will all cherish forever and you all know who you are as there are just too many to mention! With respect, in honoring his wishes, there will be no services and his remains will lay to rest at home. We want you to know how much we love you and will miss you, until we see you again! For online condolences, please see











