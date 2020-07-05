Kovacs, Kyle F. ROTTERDAM Kyle F. Kovacs, 17 of Rotterdam, passed away suddenly on June 30, 2020. Kyle loved his family and friends, and especially spending time with his brothers, a bond that had become stronger over the last year. He liked to ride his bike, go on nature trails and swimming with them. He loved music, and had a collection of cassettes and vinyls of '80s Rock & Roll. Kyle was an incredible artist; he enjoyed painting, drawing and pottery. He was also an avid reader of Stephen King novels and true crime. He loved his bulldog Mia. Kyle had a smile that could light up any room. He was predeceased by his paternal grandfather Julius Kovacs. He is survived by his mother Nicole Lansing (David); father Frank Kovacs; brothers, Nicholas Ruotolo and Noah Wright; maternal grandmother Mary Kelly; paternal grandmother Ann Kovacs; several aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of friends. Kyle will forever be the hearts of his parents. A visitation will be held on Monday, July 6, from 4-7 p.m. with a service immediately following at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie. Gathering size, within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. Please see NewComerAlbany.com
for more information.