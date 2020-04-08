Swartz, Kyra Michelle NEW YORK, N.Y. Kyra Michelle Swartz, age 33, died unexpectedly on April 4, 2020, at her home in New York City from COVID-19. Kyra was born in Albany to Beth and Andrew Swartz. She attended Bethlehem Central Schools and graduated from the high school in 2005. She went on to attend Boston University where she received her bachelor's degree with honors from the Questrom School of Business. For the last ten years, Kyra worked in New York City as a digital marketing analyst. Her love of animals, and cats in particular, was one of the defining aspects of her life. This led her to volunteer for the last seven years as an adoption facilitator for various pet rescue organizations in New York City. She leaves behind her beloved cat, Anderson. In addition to her parents, Kyra is survived by her brother, Daniel and his wife Lindsay of Colonie. She is also survived by her uncles and aunts: Richard and Beth Swartz of Boston, David Simon and Elena Soltero-Simon of New Haven, Conn., Joseph and Annette Simon of Buffalo, Leon and Esther Shkolnik of Buffalo, and David Ray and Melody Bruce of Menands; and her cousins: Brian (Carolyn) and Michael Swartz; Sherrilynn and Andrea Simon; Isaac (Kathryn) Ray, Margaret (Benjamin) Ray, and Arielle (Andrew) Ray. Interment in the Beth Emeth Cemetery will be private on account of the Coronavirus. Memorial contributions are welcome to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society of Albany, Anjellicle Cats Rescue of New York City, World Wildlife Fund or Congregation Beth Emeth To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 8, 2020