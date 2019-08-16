Maye, Laichelle ALBANY Laichelle D. Maye, 41 of Sharon Springs, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Albany Medical Center. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of Hattie J. Douglas and the late Willie T. Maye. Laichelle was the mother of Kaleaf Maye; life partner of Pamela Maiello; and the sister of Bonita Kasprzyk, Laceeya Maye and Wardale Oliver. Funeral services will be on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Visitation will be on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Evergreen Memorial Park. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 16, 2019