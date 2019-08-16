Laichelle Maye (1978 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "RIP.... To Hattie and family you're in my thoughts and..."
    - Maryann Turner Ketter
Service Information
Cannon Funeral Home
2020 Central Ave.
Albany, NY
12205
(518)-869-1005
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Cannon Funeral Home
2020 Central Ave.
Colonie, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Cannon Funeral Home
2020 Central Ave.
Colonie, NY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Maye, Laichelle ALBANY Laichelle D. Maye, 41 of Sharon Springs, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Albany Medical Center. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of Hattie J. Douglas and the late Willie T. Maye. Laichelle was the mother of Kaleaf Maye; life partner of Pamela Maiello; and the sister of Bonita Kasprzyk, Laceeya Maye and Wardale Oliver. Funeral services will be on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Visitation will be on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Evergreen Memorial Park. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit www.CannonFuneral.com

logo
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.