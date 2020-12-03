Dunning, Lance A. Sr. ALBANY Lance Alan Dunning Sr., 74 of Phoenix, Ariz., passed away on December 1, 2020, in Albany. Lance was born in Schenectady to Evelyn Margaret (Bleser) Dunning and Edward Marshall Dunning on May 20, 1946. He attended Linton High School in Schenectady. He went on to study at Syracuse, Rider University, and Siena - ultimately earning his degree from Empire State College. As a young boy, he began working at his parents' family business, Dunning Buick, and there he developed his love for cars. One of his favorite stories was that he sold his first car at the age of five. He spent the majority of his life in sales or management - from cars, to homes, to RVs. Although warm weather pulled him away from upstate New York, he loved to come back to visit family, friends, the track, and the Adirondacks (Lake George, Jay, and Westport). Lance was the ultimate people person and storyteller. He would light up the room with his charismatic personality and beautiful singing voice. He will be deeply missed by all those who loved him. Lance is survived by his children, Tim MacCallum of Atlanta, Lance Dunning Jr. of Menands, Jon Dunning of Troy, and Sarah Dunning (Kevin) Clabbers of Glenside, Pa.; his grandsons, William Joseph Clabbers and James Lance Clabbers; and his beloved dachshund, Bear. Many thanks to all of the people who filled his life with so much happiness along the way. To respect Lance's wish to protect the health and safety of loved ones, a combined funeral service and burial will be held outdoors in the Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna, on Saturday, December 5, at 10 a.m. Deacon Frank Garceau of St. Ambrose will officiate. There will be no calling hours or wake services. The Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home will be handling the funeral arrangements. The outdoor funeral service is open to family and close friends and will respect all current medical guidelines. If you are planning to attend, please meet in the St. Ambrose Church parking lot at 9:30 a.m. to join the funeral procession. A larger celebration of life, open to friends, family, and loved ones, will be scheduled for May 2021. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. For directions, information, or to light a memory candle for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com
.