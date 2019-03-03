McMullin, Lance B. WATERFORD Lance B. McMullin, 62, passed away at home on Saturday, February 23, 2019, after a long illness. Lance was born in Schenectady on March 13, 1956, to the late Vincent dePaul McMullin and Marie Borden McMullin. Lance was a lifelong resident of the Albany area. He graduated Shaker High School, Latham (1974) Fairfield University, Fairfield, Conn. (B.A. 1978) and American University, Washington, D.C. (M.A. 1980). Lance was a self-employed financial advisor. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Marla Henzel McMullin; as well as four siblings, Christine (Max) Fischer of Slingerlands, Vincent (Ann) McMullin of Naples, Fla., Celeste McMullin of Oakland, Calif., and Claudia (Tim Douglas) McMullin of Park City, Utah. Lance is also survived by his aunt, Patricia Megary of Ellicott City, Md.; niece, Jessica McMullin Richards; nephew, Christian McMullin, two grandnephews and numerous cousins. Lance cherished a special fondness for his step-granddaughter, Tabatha Henzel. Memorial arrangements will be private. To leave a message for the family please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 3, 2019