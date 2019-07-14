Williams, Lance E. SAND LAKE Lance E. Williams, 51, a longtime resident of Sand Lake passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Born on December 9, 1967, Lance was the son of the late Raymond and Nancy Meyette Williams; and the stepson of the late Ronald J. Engel. Lance was the brother of Michael J. Goodman, Trina Dominy and Angela Vincent; nephew of Rosemary Panos, Lucille and Will Fox, Bill Williams and Larry Williams. Lance was an uncle to nieces and nephews and a loving cousin to many. Lance loved his family and friends. He enjoyed the outdoors and nature; fishing, hunting and camping. Everyone that knew Lance - loved Lance because he was such a kind and caring person. A painter by trade, a snow bird by season, and a free soul by spirit. He was greatly loved and will be very much missed by everyone he knew. Relatives and friends are invited and may call from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, September 6, at the Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel, 2691 NY 43 at Glass Lake, Averill Park followed by a service at 7 p.m. Visit perrykomdat.com for directions and a private guestbook.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 14, 2019