Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc. 490 Delaware Avenue Albany , NY 12209 (518)-463-1594

Koreman, Lance J. ALBANY Lance J. Koreman, 74 of Albany, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2020. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late John A. and Dorothy (Armstrong) Koreman. Lance was the owner of A-1 Carpet Care for over 30 years. Prior to that he worked at Schaefer Brewery. Some of the happiest times of his life was when the Giants training camp came to SUNY Albany. He never missed a day and was notorious for waiving his large Giants flag. His true passion was gardening, and friends would always stop by to admire his backyard. Most people would remember Lance for grabbing the microphone and singing "Splish Splash" anytime he had the opportunity. His greatest pride was his family and loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lance is survived by his wife Dorothy Elaine Koreman; his children: Regina (Mario) Guzzo, Donna (Joseph) Mogul, Deborah (Dan Espey) Bouchey and Lance J. (Sasha Tabakian) Koreman; eight grandchildren: Mario III, Victoria, Sierra, Meghan (Cody), Amanda, Joseph, Robert III and Lance Jr.; two great-grandchildren: Sienna and Easton; as well as two brothers, Jack (Marge) Koreman and Gene Koreman and several nieces and nephews.Lance was predeceased by his granddaughter Alyssa. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with his family on Thursday, March 19, from 9:30-11 a.m. in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 125 Eagle St., Albany. Lance's memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at the conclusion of the visitation. Inurnment will take place in Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery in Glenmont. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lance's memory to the Ronald McDonald House, 139 S. Lake Ave., Albany, NY, 12208. Online condolences may be offered at







