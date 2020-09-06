1/1
Lance J. Koreman
Koreman, Lance J. ALBANY Lance J. Koreman, 74 of Albany, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2020. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with his family on Friday, September 11, from 9-10 a.m. in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 125 Eagle Street, Albany. Lance's memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at the conclusion of the visitation. Inurnment will take place in Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery in Glenmont. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
SEP
11
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
