Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larissa Marie Suparmanto. View Sign Service Information Applebee Funeral Home 403 Kenwood Ave. Delmar , NY 12054 (518)-439-2715 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM The First United Methodist Church of Delmar 428 Kenwood Ave. Delmar , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Suparmanto, Larissa Marie DELMAR Larissa Marie Suparmanto, 34 of Delmar, passed away suddenly on January 20, 2020, at home. She was born in Albany on August 16, 1985, to Armanto and Deborah Suparmanto. She was a graduate of Bethlehem Central High School. Larissa began her undergraduate studies in biology at Carnegie Mellon University, then continued her studies to earn a Bachelor of Science in biological sciences from the University at Albany. Her love of research expanded at the College of Nano Science where she graduated with a Master of Science in nanoscale sciences. She was co-author of six different peer reviewed scientific articles. Larissa had an amazing breadth of knowledge about so many subjects and everything was interesting to her. She had a true love for books and acquired a vast collection over the years. She also loved to write, draw, and paint. Working as a volunteer at the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society strengthened her love of animals. She spent many hours with her beloved golden, Maggie and her two cats Mokey and Beans, who were never far from her side. Her love of kayaking the rivers and lakes around Albany with family, friends, and Maggie brought her great joy. She studied piano, violin, and recently started to learn how to play guitar. In her spare time, Larissa loved to cook with her family and attended the Culinary Institute of America broadening her knowledge and training of culinary arts. Larissa's great love of traveling lead her to new places and experiences, most recently cruising to the Panama Canal with her family and zip lining in Costa Rica. She has touched so many lives with her thoughtfulness, kindness, warm smiles, and amazing hugs. Larissa's footprints will be forever etched on our hearts. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Beatrice and Arthur Wallace, and Tukiyem and Tukimin Wignyowiyarj; and her uncle Arthur Wallace Jr. Larissa is survived by her parents, Armanto and Deborah Suparmanto of Delmar; her brother Derek (Elizabeth) Suparmanto of Delmar; her aunts and uncles, Sharon (Robert) Orr, Soekirmanto (Sri Endang), Trimanto (Sri Daningsih), Surata (Annie Fersari), Murniyati (Suparja), and Wahyuningsih (Santosa Budi); and cousins. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, February 1, in The First United Methodist Church of Delmar, 428 Kenwood Ave., Delmar at 11 a.m. The family wishes to invite everyone to a reception following the memorial service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society.







Suparmanto, Larissa Marie DELMAR Larissa Marie Suparmanto, 34 of Delmar, passed away suddenly on January 20, 2020, at home. She was born in Albany on August 16, 1985, to Armanto and Deborah Suparmanto. She was a graduate of Bethlehem Central High School. Larissa began her undergraduate studies in biology at Carnegie Mellon University, then continued her studies to earn a Bachelor of Science in biological sciences from the University at Albany. Her love of research expanded at the College of Nano Science where she graduated with a Master of Science in nanoscale sciences. She was co-author of six different peer reviewed scientific articles. Larissa had an amazing breadth of knowledge about so many subjects and everything was interesting to her. She had a true love for books and acquired a vast collection over the years. She also loved to write, draw, and paint. Working as a volunteer at the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society strengthened her love of animals. She spent many hours with her beloved golden, Maggie and her two cats Mokey and Beans, who were never far from her side. Her love of kayaking the rivers and lakes around Albany with family, friends, and Maggie brought her great joy. She studied piano, violin, and recently started to learn how to play guitar. In her spare time, Larissa loved to cook with her family and attended the Culinary Institute of America broadening her knowledge and training of culinary arts. Larissa's great love of traveling lead her to new places and experiences, most recently cruising to the Panama Canal with her family and zip lining in Costa Rica. She has touched so many lives with her thoughtfulness, kindness, warm smiles, and amazing hugs. Larissa's footprints will be forever etched on our hearts. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Beatrice and Arthur Wallace, and Tukiyem and Tukimin Wignyowiyarj; and her uncle Arthur Wallace Jr. Larissa is survived by her parents, Armanto and Deborah Suparmanto of Delmar; her brother Derek (Elizabeth) Suparmanto of Delmar; her aunts and uncles, Sharon (Robert) Orr, Soekirmanto (Sri Endang), Trimanto (Sri Daningsih), Surata (Annie Fersari), Murniyati (Suparja), and Wahyuningsih (Santosa Budi); and cousins. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, February 1, in The First United Methodist Church of Delmar, 428 Kenwood Ave., Delmar at 11 a.m. The family wishes to invite everyone to a reception following the memorial service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society. Published in Albany Times Union from Jan. 26 to Jan. 30, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close