Rosenmann, Larry A. WEST SAND LAKE Larry A. Rosenmann, 69 of West Sand Lake, died Sunday, November 22, 2020, from Alzheimer's disease, but is now rejoicing in heaven with his Lord and Savior, the Messiah, Christ Jesus! Larry is survived by his wife, Susie; two children, Joshua Rosenmann of Castleton and Libby Rose of Troy; a brother, Carl Rosenmann of New York City; and a sister, Janet Ellison of Miami, Fla. Due to the current health situation, the service will be private at the convenience of the family. There will be a public notice of a celebration of Larry's life, as the situation improves. For further information about Larry, please visit MorrisStebbinsMinerSanvidgefuneralhome.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Morris-Stebbins-Miner & Sanvidge Funeral Home
312 Hoosick Street
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-3930
