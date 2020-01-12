Kozlowski, Larry CENTER, MO. Larry F. Kozlowski, 69 of Center, Mo., formally of Albany, passed away at 9:54 p.m. Monday, January 6, 2020, at Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal, Mo. Larry was born on March 16, 1950, in Albany. He was the son of the late Walter and Dorothy (Mackey) Kozlowski. Survivors include his son, Larry (Karen) Kozlowski of Hull, Ill.; daughter, Heather (Chad) Kozlowski of Balston Spa; brother, Walter (Shirley) Kozlowski of Waterford; sister, Shirley (Robert) Simmons of Waterford; two granddaughters, Barley Kozlowski and Kylee Schanbacher; three grandsons, Nathan Lang, Mason Lang and Ethan Nichols. He was preceded in death by his parents. Larry graduated from Shaker High School, Latham in 1970 and went on to honorably serve his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged. Larry was an auto body repair technician and had a huge passion for old cars. He also enjoyed watching boxing and UFC fights, but he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, more than anything. Cremation arrangements are being handled by Waters Funeral Home in Vandalia. Memorial contributions may be made to Autism Research Institute, in care of Waters Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family on Larry's memorial page at www.watersfuneral.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 12, 2020