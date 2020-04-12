LaBelle, Larry FORT WORTH, Texas Larry LaBelle, 65, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Born in Albany, Larry was the son of Joan Curtis and Arthur LaBelle, Jr. of Slingerlands. Larry was a graduate of Bethlehem Central High School and worked for the Town of Bethlehem and the Albany Medical Center Hospital before moving to Texas. In addition to his parents, Larry is survived by his siblings, Maureen Augar, Ron LaBelle, Ken LaBelle and Steve LaBelle; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. For those who wish, memorial donations to St. Thomas Church, 35 Adams Place, Delmar, NY 12054 would be appreciated. Condolences, memories and pictures may be shared with the family on the funeral home website. reillyandson.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 12, 2020