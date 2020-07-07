Priddle, Larry Roger LATHAM Larry Roger Priddle, 75 of Latham, passed away on July 3, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family and friends. Larry was born in Albany to Evelyn and George Priddle on May 18, 1945. He attended Shaker High School. Larry worked in sales for 37 years mainly for National Casket Co. and Miller Casket Company before retiring in 2007. He enjoyed being in the Rod and Gun Club in Stephentown. He was an avid fisherman and loved watching NASCAR. Larry also enjoyed cooking with his family. He is his survived by his loving children, Kimberly (Terry) Cavanaugh, Scott (Beth) Priddle, Justin (Leanne) Priddle and Ryan Priddle; and his adored grandchildren, Kyle Priddle, Kody Priddle, Karly Cavanaugh, Bradley Cavanaugh, Aria Priddle and Oliver Priddle. He is also survived by his dear sister Sally (the late John) Allen; one nephew, four cousins and his special friend Denise Bishop. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Wednesday from 4 - 6 p.m. at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Road, Latham, with a service held at 6 p.m. in the funeral home by Reverend Gordon Drake. Memorial donations may be made to the Calvary United Methodist Church in Latham or the Saratoga County Hospice. For directions, information or to light a memory candle for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com
