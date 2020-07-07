1/1
Larry Roger Priddle
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Priddle, Larry Roger LATHAM Larry Roger Priddle, 75 of Latham, passed away on July 3, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family and friends. Larry was born in Albany to Evelyn and George Priddle on May 18, 1945. He attended Shaker High School. Larry worked in sales for 37 years mainly for National Casket Co. and Miller Casket Company before retiring in 2007. He enjoyed being in the Rod and Gun Club in Stephentown. He was an avid fisherman and loved watching NASCAR. Larry also enjoyed cooking with his family. He is his survived by his loving children, Kimberly (Terry) Cavanaugh, Scott (Beth) Priddle, Justin (Leanne) Priddle and Ryan Priddle; and his adored grandchildren, Kyle Priddle, Kody Priddle, Karly Cavanaugh, Bradley Cavanaugh, Aria Priddle and Oliver Priddle. He is also survived by his dear sister Sally (the late John) Allen; one nephew, four cousins and his special friend Denise Bishop. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Wednesday from 4 - 6 p.m. at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Road, Latham, with a service held at 6 p.m. in the funeral home by Reverend Gordon Drake. Memorial donations may be made to the Calvary United Methodist Church in Latham or the Saratoga County Hospice. For directions, information or to light a memory candle for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
Send Flowers
JUL
8
Service
06:00 PM
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
(518) 785-8161
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved