Kittell, Larry S. ALBANY Larry S. Kittell, a retired teacher for the Albany City School District, passed away on October 22, 2020. Larry was born in Albany on March 18, 1943, the son of Luther and Lillian Kittell; and the brother of Barbara Foy. Larry is survived by his wife, Nicole Kittell; his children, Linette Boone, Kyla Douglas, Larri Kittell, and DeSean Kittell; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. We will miss Larry! Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Larry's family on Thursday, October 29, from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany and then proceed to Evergreen Cemetery for a prayer service. Please only enter the funeral home from the rear parking lot doorway; masks and social distancing are required; and 40 visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148- 0142 or go online to donate at stjude.org/donate
. To leave a message for the family please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com