Coager, Larry W. COLONIE Lauren (Larry) William Coager, 73 of Port Orange, Fla. and Colonie, passed away on April 2, 2020. Larry was born October 5, 1946, to the late Harriet Wood and Harold P. Coager in Cobleskill. After school Lauren worked for Hinkley Ford and Orange Motors. On May 30, 1966, he married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Peggy Washburn. At age 21, he became a member of the Colonie Police Department and served as a patrolman/detective for twenty years, retiring in 1989. After retirement, he owned LCCars, a wholesale/ retail car business. Larry and his family owned and operated the Sunoco A-Plus located at Rt. 155 & Central Ave. in Colonie. He enjoyed morning visits to his friend's local business establishments, watching the Yankees, playing golf, Thursday afternoon neighborhood pool with his buddies and riding his Harleys. Most of all, he loved just being with family and friends especially his grandchildren. Lauren is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Peggy; his children, Michael K. Coager of Delanson and Lori B. Thiele (Erik) of Lake Katrine, N.Y.; his cherished grandchildren, Grace and Adam Thiele; beloved pet, Abbey; sisters, Doris (late Glenn) VanNatten of Cobleskill, Carolyn (Larry) Bascom of West Charlton; and brother, the late Harold Coager, Jr.; several nieces and nephews. Greeting him as he crossed the rainbow bridge were his dogs, Butch, CindySue, Muffy and Max; and his cat, Lizzie. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to Covid-19. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . To leave a message of condolence for the family visit:







