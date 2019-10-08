Lanpher, Lathan R. Sr. STILLWATER Lathan R. Lanpher Sr., 80, died on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Saratoga Hospital, after an extended illness. Born in Belvidere, Vt. on June 10, 1939, son of the late Clyde and Winnie Lanpher, Lathan was a U.S. Air Force veteran serving from 1962-66. He was a truck driver for 29 years with APA Transport in Glenmont, retiring in 1993.He was a member of Teamsters Local 294 of Albany, a member of American Legion Post 490 of Stillwater and a life member of the N.R.A. Lathan enjoyed hunting, gardening, watching football and baseball, doing body work on cars of family and friends, and he loved telling jokes. He also was an amateur art painter, painting beautiful pictures, which he gave to his loved ones. A solid American patriot, Lathan lived a well rounded life, and loved the company of his adored wife, loving children, grand and great- grandkids and the second love of his life, his long haired Dachshund "Bunny." Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Judy Palmer Lanpher; children, Larry (Melissa) Lanpher of Leicester, Vt., Lathan (Jane Patenaude) Lanpher Jr. and LiMessa (Dave) Sims both of Stillwater; grandchildren, Scott, Larry Jr., Jonathan and Rachael Lanpher and Krystal and David Sims; along with eight great-grandchildren; his brothers, Wendell (Shirley) and Tyrone Lanpher; sister-in-law Betty Gendreau and their families. He was predeceased by his brother Wayne Lanpher. A funeral service will be held Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S. Main St., Mechanicville, with military honors burial to follow in the Saratoga National Cemetery.Calling hours will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday from 5 - 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the American Legion Post 490's building fund, in respectful memory of Lathan R. Lanpher Sr. To leave condolences and for directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com
