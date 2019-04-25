German, LaTisha Chanel LONG ISLAND LaTisha Chanel German, 23, died suddenly in an automobile accident on Long Island, on April 4, 2019. LaTisha was attending college at SUNY Old Westbury. In 2017, she graduated with an A.A.S. degree from Herkimer County Community College in criminal justice. LaTisha attended the Metropolitan Baptist Church Sunday School, was a youth usher, a youth praise dancer, served in the Metro Stars choir and Drake Chorus and attended Light Discipleship Institute classes for teens. She worked for Visiting Angels, Inc. and played clarinet in the former Chocolate Thunder Marching and Dance Band. LaTisha leaves behind her mother, Lenora Ruth German and her father, James Lee German Jr.; grandmother Gloria Neal Singleton of Charlotte, N.C.; aunt Gloria Lynn Singleton of Charlotte; uncle Carl German of Albany and numerous other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27, in the Metropolitan Baptist Church, 105 2nd St., Albany, at 11 a.m.
Published in Albany Times Union from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019