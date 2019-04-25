LaTisha Chanel German

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LaTisha Chanel German.
Service Information
Metropolitan Baptist Church
105 2nd St
Albany, NY 12210
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Metropolitan Baptist Church
105 2nd St
Albany, NY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

German, LaTisha Chanel LONG ISLAND LaTisha Chanel German, 23, died suddenly in an automobile accident on Long Island, on April 4, 2019. LaTisha was attending college at SUNY Old Westbury. In 2017, she graduated with an A.A.S. degree from Herkimer County Community College in criminal justice. LaTisha attended the Metropolitan Baptist Church Sunday School, was a youth usher, a youth praise dancer, served in the Metro Stars choir and Drake Chorus and attended Light Discipleship Institute classes for teens. She worked for Visiting Angels, Inc. and played clarinet in the former Chocolate Thunder Marching and Dance Band. LaTisha leaves behind her mother, Lenora Ruth German and her father, James Lee German Jr.; grandmother Gloria Neal Singleton of Charlotte, N.C.; aunt Gloria Lynn Singleton of Charlotte; uncle Carl German of Albany and numerous other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27, in the Metropolitan Baptist Church, 105 2nd St., Albany, at 11 a.m.

logo
Published in Albany Times Union from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.