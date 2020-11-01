1/1
Latrelle A. "Lee" Alotta
1949 - 2020
Alotta, Latrelle "Lee" A. EAST GREENBUSH Latrelle "Lee" A. Alotta, 71 of East Greenbush, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. Born on April 20, 1949, in Michigan, Latrelle was the daughter of the late Russell and Almeda (Bolton) Bowman. Raised in Florida and New York, she graduated from Middleburgh High School in 1967 and earned her bachelor's degree in nursing. She dedicated her life to helping others as an R.N. at various nursing home/rehabilitation facilities in the Capital Region. Latrelle had an ear for music, an eye for art and a love for conversation. Most recent years were spent enjoying adventures as Grandma Lee. Latrelle was predeceased by her husband Renard M. Alotta; and is survived by her grandchildren, Andrea, Madelyn, Leanne and Caitlin; daughter Renee Kaminsky (Derrick Saviano); brothers, Jerry Bowman (Mary) and Terry Bowman (Patti); and sister Lavon White (Bill). She will also be missed by numerous aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Latrelle's name to the American Kidney Foundation, Shriners Children's Hospital and Juvenile Diabetes Foundation.




Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
