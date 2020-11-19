1/1
Laura L. Colatosti
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Colatosti, Laura L. RENSSELAER Laura L. Colatosti, 61 of Rensselaer, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. Laurie was born on September 21, 1959, in Albany, the daughter of the late Armand and Patricia (O'Neil) Colatosti. Laurie worked for the N.Y.S. Dept. of Taxation and Finance, USPS Encoding Center, and was the bookkeeper for their family's businesses. Laurie was a huge believer in community and team sports. She supported the East Greenbush Girls Softball League for over a decade. She was on the board of directors, coached teams, volunteered in the concession stand, as well as helped raise funds to build a new structure for the league that still operates today. Laurie enjoyed playing bingo, music, and games of all kinds. She adored all children and went out of her way to make everyone feel cherished. She loved traveling to see loved ones play sports, music concerts, and theatrical performances. She was an avid fan of college softball and the Oklahoma Sooners. Survivors include adopted daughter Shelley (Errol) Hutchinson; sisters, Linda Colatosti-Anagnostopulos, and Teresa Caringi; sister-in-law Suzie (Skinner) Colatosti; cousins, Sandy Colatosti, Mary Colatosti, and Christopher (Annie) Vroman; and lifetime friends, Dolores and Joseph DeThomasis. She was the beloved aunt of Armand (Nicole), Tony (Colleen), Catrina (Alex), Teresa (Kyle), Angelina Caringi, Tatiana and Alexis Anagnostopulos; and great-aunt of Schyler, Juliana, Armand Jr., and Kylie. She was predeceased by her parents and sister Susan Colatosti. Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral Mass on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. with calling hours immediately prior from 9-10:30 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, East Greenbush. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Laurie's name to donor's charity of choice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:30 AM
St. Mary's Church, East Greenbush
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Church, East Greenbush
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 18, 2020
Shelley and family...I extend to you my deepest condolences. I so enjoyed sitting next to your Mom at the Proctors Thursday matinees! She will be missed!
Jean Cataldo
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved