Colatosti, Laura L. RENSSELAER Laura L. Colatosti, 61 of Rensselaer, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. Laurie was born on September 21, 1959, in Albany, the daughter of the late Armand and Patricia (O'Neil) Colatosti. Laurie worked for the N.Y.S. Dept. of Taxation and Finance, USPS Encoding Center, and was the bookkeeper for their family's businesses. Laurie was a huge believer in community and team sports. She supported the East Greenbush Girls Softball League for over a decade. She was on the board of directors, coached teams, volunteered in the concession stand, as well as helped raise funds to build a new structure for the league that still operates today. Laurie enjoyed playing bingo, music, and games of all kinds. She adored all children and went out of her way to make everyone feel cherished. She loved traveling to see loved ones play sports, music concerts, and theatrical performances. She was an avid fan of college softball and the Oklahoma Sooners. Survivors include adopted daughter Shelley (Errol) Hutchinson; sisters, Linda Colatosti-Anagnostopulos, and Teresa Caringi; sister-in-law Suzie (Skinner) Colatosti; cousins, Sandy Colatosti, Mary Colatosti, and Christopher (Annie) Vroman; and lifetime friends, Dolores and Joseph DeThomasis. She was the beloved aunt of Armand (Nicole), Tony (Colleen), Catrina (Alex), Teresa (Kyle), Angelina Caringi, Tatiana and Alexis Anagnostopulos; and great-aunt of Schyler, Juliana, Armand Jr., and Kylie. She was predeceased by her parents and sister Susan Colatosti. Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral Mass on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. with calling hours immediately prior from 9-10:30 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, East Greenbush. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Laurie's name to donor's charity of choice
.