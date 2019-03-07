Brown, Laura Mary ALTAMONT Laura Mary Brown, 56, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2019, in the presence of her family. She was born on July 27, 1962, in Troy to the late Armand John and Julia May (nee Dorey) Coreno. Laura attended Catholic school and graduated in 1980 from Mechanicville High School. She worked as a cold side chef at the Desmond Hotel and Conference Center in Colonie. She married the love of her life Geoffrey Allen Brown on June 1, 1996. She was a loving, caring, traditional Italian mom. She was loved by many for the caring and compassionate soul she was. She is survived by her husband Geoffrey Allen Brown; her sons, Joshua Matthew Brown and Geoffrey John Brown; her siblings, Armand G. Coreno, John Paul Coreno and his wife Janet and Debra Ann Jones and her husband James; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Interment will take place in Saint Paul's Cemetery, Mechanicville. Cards of condolence may be sent to: Geoffrey Allen Brown, P.O. Box 544, Altamont, NY, 12009. Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary