Lasky, Laura R. WATERVLIET Laura R. Lasky, 63, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, after a courageous battle with her family by her side. Born on Staten Island, she was the daughter of the late Ciro and Lilian Califano. Laura is survived by her beloved husband Michael Lasky; and the loves of her life, her daughters, Nicole and Dayna LaRosa. Laura was a long time employee as a supervisor with the New York State Police. Laura enjoyed many things in life but her two favorites were garage sales and trips to the casino. Above all, Laura loved spending time with her family. She is survived by her two brothers, Anthony Califano and Edward Califano (Margaret). Laura also leaves to remember her, her grand-pets, Gino, Mona and Bodhi. The family would like to give a special thanks to the entire staff St. Peter's Hospital for their exemplary love and care given to Laura and the family. Calling hours will be held on Friday, May 10, from 8:30 - 11 a.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow the calling hours starting at 12 p.m. in St. Pius X Church, 23 Crumitie Road, Loudonville. To leave a special message for the family online please visit, NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 9, 2019